A one-off UK show celebrating legendary artist Prince is coming to London.

The Royal Albert Hall will host 4U: A Symphonic Celebration on December 13, with a 27-piece orchestra performing his extensive back catalogue.

It is the first and only official Estate approved symphonic presentation of Prince's music that will tour the US and Europe later this year.

The setlist and arrangements of Prince's music is being curated by Questlove, noted member of Grammy Award-winning group The Roots, alongside composer Brent Fischer.

The award-winning composer collaborated directly with Prince throughout three decades on Sign O’ The Times, Graffiti Bridge, and Parade.

On the project he says: "Questlove is one of the most innovative artists of today. Between his encyclopedic knowledge of and my history with Prince, we see eye-to-eye on so many creative levels and have a deep respect for preserving Prince’s amazing output."

Since his 1978 debut Prince has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, won eight Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Find out how to get tickets to this unique live experience below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 14.

