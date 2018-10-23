The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Little Mix recently announced details of a UK arena tour for 2019.

The UK's biggest girl group will perform three dates at the O2 Arena on October 31 and November 1-2.

It's part of the LM5 Tour and in support of their upcoming album of the same name.

Following their previous sold-out UK arena tour in 2017 demand is expected to be high for tickets across the week.

As well as a fan club presale fans on the O2 network can also access a priority sale this week (October 24).

Find out below how to get presale tickets, prices and more.

How much are tickets?

They are priced at £34 / £51 / £62.50 / £150.50 plus a booking fee.

What's the O2 Arena seating plan?

This is the standard seating plan for the O2 Arena with two tiers of seats in red and yellow and a floor seated section in blue.

How to get general sale tickets

If you miss out on presale tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 26.

They'll be available from:

What are the tour dates?

18 October - SSE Hydro, Glasgow

19 October - SSE Hydro, Glasgow

21 October - Echo Arena, Liverpool

22 October - Echo Arena, Liverpool

25 October - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

26 October - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

28 October - Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield

29 October - Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield

31 October - The O2, London

1 November - The O2, London

2 November - The O2, London

8 November - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

9 November - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

11 November - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

12 November - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

15 Nov 2019 Manchester Arena

16 Nov 2019 Manchester Arena

18 Nov 2019 first direct arena

19 Nov 2019 first direct arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.