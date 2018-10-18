The video will start in 8 Cancel

Little Mix have announced details of a huge UK arena tour for 2019.

Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade are headlining three O2 Arena shows as part of the tour.

The LM5 Tour will head to the London venue on October 31 and November 1-2.

It'll be in support of their upcoming fifth studio album, due for release on November 16.

The album's name was inspired by their legion of fans, with the group tweeting: "We love how you've named each of our eras over the years. So we've decided to call our next album…#LM5

"We've worked so hard on this, we are so proud & can honestly say this is our favourite album to date."

It features lead single Woman Like Me alongside Nicki Minaj and is expected to reach the number one spot on this week's UK Singles Chart.

They've reached the top spot on four previous occasions with singles Cannonball, Wings, Black Magic and Shout Out To My Ex.

On their previous tour the group played three O2 Arena dates to more than 60,000 fans as part of their Glory Days Tour in 2017.

This upcoming tour sees them head to Glasgow, Liverpool, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 26.

Is there a presale?

Yes, if you preorder the album LM5 from their official website here from 9am tomorrow (October 19) you'll receive access to a tour presale.

How much are tickets?

They are priced at £34 / £51 / £62.50 / £150.50 plus a booking fee.

What's the O2 Arena seating plan?

This is the standard seating plan for the O2 Arena with two tiers of seats in red and yellow and a floor seated section in blue.

What are the tour dates?

18 October - SSE Hydro, Glasgow

19 October - SSE Hydro, Glasgow

21 October - Echo Arena, Liverpool

22 October - Echo Arena, Liverpool

25 October - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

26 October - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

28 October - Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield

29 October - Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield

31 October - The O2, London

1 November - The O2, London

2 November - The O2, London

8 November - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

9 November - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

11 November - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

12 November - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

15 Nov 2019 Manchester Arena

16 Nov 2019 Manchester Arena

18 Nov 2019 first direct arena

19 Nov 2019 first direct arena

