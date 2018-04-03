The video will start in 8 Cancel

Lissie has announced details of a huge headline London show for 2018.

The US singer-songwriter will perform at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on October 3.

The news comes following the release of her fourth studio album Castles which marked her first top 10 on the UK Albums Chart.

It features singles Best Days and Blood & Muscle and marked her second full LP as an independent artist. The record was released under label Cooking Vinyl after her move from Columbia.

This month sees her perform two headline dates at intimate venues Village Underground and Omeara in London.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday April 6.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £32.20, plus a booking fee.

