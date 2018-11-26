The video will start in 8 Cancel

Lisa Stansfield has announced details of a headline UK tour for 2019.

She'll celebrate the 30th anniversary of her debut album Affection next October and November.

The singer will perform at London's Royal Albert Hall on October 31.

Released in November 1989 the album received critical acclaim and reached the top 10 in countries across the globe.

In the UK it reached number two on the albums chart and has since been certified triple platinum.

The album features singles Live Together, What Did I Do To You? and number one track All Around the World and fans can expect to hear the LP in full during the show.

The album also found success in the US, Canada, Australia and Europe.

Her 30th anniversary tour kicks off in Southend and finishes in Cardiff.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 30.

What are the tour dates?

October 21 - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

October 22 - Guildford, G Live

October 23 - Brighton, Dome

October 25 - Bath, Forum

October 26 - Salford, Lowry Lyric Theatre

October 28 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Theatre

October 29 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

October 31 - London, Royal Albert Hall

November 1 - Cardiff, St David's Hall

