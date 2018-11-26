Lisa Stansfield has announced details of a headline UK tour for 2019.
She'll celebrate the 30th anniversary of her debut album Affection next October and November.
The singer will perform at London's Royal Albert Hall on October 31.
Released in November 1989 the album received critical acclaim and reached the top 10 in countries across the globe.
In the UK it reached number two on the albums chart and has since been certified triple platinum.
The album features singles Live Together, What Did I Do To You? and number one track All Around the World and fans can expect to hear the LP in full during the show.
The album also found success in the US, Canada, Australia and Europe.
Her 30th anniversary tour kicks off in Southend and finishes in Cardiff.
Find out how to get tickets below.
Where can I get tickets?
They'll be available from See Tickets here.
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 30.
What are the tour dates?
October 21 - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
October 22 - Guildford, G Live
October 23 - Brighton, Dome
October 25 - Bath, Forum
October 26 - Salford, Lowry Lyric Theatre
October 28 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Theatre
October 29 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall
October 31 - London, Royal Albert Hall
November 1 - Cardiff, St David's Hall
