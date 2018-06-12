The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lily Allen is heading out on a UK tour later this year.

The singer-songwriter will perform at the London Roundhouse on December 17.

It will be in support of her fourth studio album No Shame.

Released this month it received positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

It marked her first release in four years and it features single Trigger Bang, as well as collaborations with Mark Ronson, BloodPop, Fryars and Starsmith.

The LP explores the breakdown of her marriage, maternal guilt, substance abuse and political commentary through her confessional lyrics.

It is expected to chart in the top five on the UK Albums Chart, following on from the success of her debut Alright, Still and number one albums It's Not Me, It's You and Sheezus.

Find out how to get tickets to her headline tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £47.95, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

December 13 - Glasgow, Barrowland

December 14 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

December 16 - Manchester, Albert Hall

December 17 - London Roundhouse

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!