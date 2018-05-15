The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lil Xan has announced a one-off UK headline show for this summer.

The Californian rapper will perform at London's Electric Brixton on July 14.

Earlier this year he released his debut album Total Xanarchy.

It features singles Betrayed, Far and Wake Up and reached number 10 on the US Billboard 200.

The album also featured collaborations with the likes of 2 Chainz, Charli XCX, Diplo and Rae Sremmurd.

Find out how to get tickets to his biggest UK headline show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale on Thursday May 17 at 10am.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £25.85, plus a booking fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!