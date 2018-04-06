The video will start in 8 Cancel

Leon Bridges has announced details of a UK tour for 2018.

The Texas singer-songwriter will head to London's O2 Brixton Academy on November 17. He will also perform dates in Bristol, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester.

The dates will be in support of his upcoming second studio album Good Thing, due for release on May 4. It follows up his acclaimed Grammy nominated debut album Coming Home.

It features singles Bet Ain't Worth the Hand and Bad Bad News. He will preview the record at two sold-out intimate shows at London's Jazz Cafe.

He also heads to Leeds and Nottingham on the seven-date UK tour, whilst support comes from Amber Mark.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday April 13.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £32.20, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

November 5 - Bristol, O2 Academy

November 9 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

November 11 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

November 12 - Nottingham, Rock City

November 14 - Manchester, Academy

November 15 - Leeds, O2 Academy

November 17 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

