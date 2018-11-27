The video will start in 8 Cancel

Lenny Kravitz has announced details of a London show for 2019.

The artist will play a huge date at the O2 Arena on June 11, with support from Corinne Bailey Rae and Brass Against.

The tour is in support of his 11th studio album Raise Vibration.

Released in September it marked his first album in four years.

He also revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that a possible follow-up may already be on the way, as well as a potential soundtrack to a future film.

Since his 1989 debut the singer-songwriter has won four Grammy Awards and found huge international success with the album Are You Gonna Go My Way. It reached number one in the UK album chart and has since been certified platinum.

As well as music he has featured in award winning films such as The Hunger Games, The Butler and Precious.

Earlier this year he played three UK dates as part of his Raise Vibration Tour which included a show at Wembley Arena.

Find out how to get tickets to his 2019 show below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 30.

What are the tour dates?

June 11 - London, O2 Arena

