Lenny Kravitz has announced details of a UK tour for 2018.

He will bring the Raise Vibration Tour to the Wembley Arena on June 22. The tour will also visit Manchester and Birmingham this summer.

It will be in support of his album of the same name due for release in 2018. It marks his 11th studio album and features lead single Are You Going To Be My Girl.

The album and tour marks his first in four years and follows up the acclaimed Strut.

Since his 1989 debut the singer-songwriter has won four Grammy Awards and found huge international success with the album Are You Gonna Go My Way. It reached number one in the UK album chart and has since been certified platinum.

As well as music he has featured in award winning films such as The Hunger Games, The Butler and Precious.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, January 26.

What are the tour dates?

June 19 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

June 20 - Birmingham Arena

June 22 - London, Wembley Arena

