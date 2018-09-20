The video will start in 8 Cancel

Lea Michele and Darren Criss recently announced details of a joint headline UK tour.

The former Glee co-stars will bring their LM/DC show to London this December.

On December 2 they'll headline the Eventim Apollo.

The live show will see them perform songs from Glee alongside their own original material.

Other dates take place in Brighton, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham.

Following a presale earlier this week you can find out how to get general sale tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or Eventim here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday September 21.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £32.50-£47.50, plus a booking fee.

Meanwhile VIP packages are also available.

What are the tour dates?

December 1 - Brighton Centre

December 2 - London, Eventim Apollo

December 4 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

December 5 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

December 7 - Birmingham Arena

