Lea Michele and Darren Criss have announced details of a joint headline UK tour.

The duo will perform at London's Eventim Apollo on December 2.

It is part of the LM/DC tour which the former Glee stars are bringing to the UK for the first time.

On bringing the tour to this side of the Atlantic they said: "Each city warmly embraced us with a good time and high energy.

"We have the best fans and when we heard them wanting more, we absolutely wanted to deliver. We couldn't be more thrilled to take the LM/DC Tour to Ireland and the UK."

The live show will consist of songs from Glee as well as their own material.

They are perhaps best known for their portrayals of Rachel Berry and Blaine Anderson in the hit TV series Glee, with Michele receiving Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her role.

During their time on the show they covered hit pop songs and songs from musicals including Don't Rain On My Parade, Teenage Dream and Don't Stop Believing.

They'll also head to Brighton, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham on the tour.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday September 21.

What are the tour dates?

December 1 - Brighton Centre

December 2 - London, Eventim Apollo

December 4 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

December 5 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

December 7 - Birmingham Arena

