Lawson have announced a one-off anniversary show to celebrate their debut album Chapman Square.

The group will headline London's The Garage on October 23.

They announced the news on Twitter telling their fans: "On 23rd October 2012, we released our debut album Chapman Square. The response we received was overwhelming to say the very least.

"With the release of that album we sold over 1 million records worldwide and went on to play arenas and theatres all over the world.

"We had some of the best years of our lives. On the 23rd Oct 2018 we will play Chapman Square in full for one night only, to mark 6 years since its release. Come down and celebrate something that meant so much to us and hopefully to you all too. Andy, Ryan, Adam and Joel x."

The upcoming show will see the band perform their album in full which includes top ten singles When She Was Mine, Taking Over Me and Standing In The Dark.

In 2016 the group announced a hiatus following the release of second LP Perspective, with frontman Andy Brown signing a solo record deal and releasing a debut album.

Find out below how to get tickets to their anniversary show.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday September 14.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £18.45, plus a booking fee.

