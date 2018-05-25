The video will start in 8 Cancel

Lauryn Hill recently announced details of a headline UK arena tour.

The legendary singer-songwriter will bring her 20th anniversary tour to the O2 Arena on December 3.

She will be celebrating 20 years since the release of her seminal debut album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Other dates include Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham during the European run.

These shows mark her first live dates in the UK in four years and are expected to be in high demand when tickets go on sale tomorrow (May 25).

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for all dates will be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com.

Meanwhile tickets for Birmingham Arena are also available from Ticketfactory here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday May 25.

What are the tour dates?

November 23 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

November 26 - Manchester Arena

November 27 - Birmingham Arena

December 3 - London, O2 Arena

