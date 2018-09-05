The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lauryn Hill has announced an extra London date on her upcoming UK tour.

Following huge demand the Grammy winning artist will now headline a date at Wembley Arena.

This will take place on December 17 with tickets going on sale this week.

The tour sees her celebrating 20 years since the release of her acclaimed album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

(Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

She'll also head to Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and the O2 on the run.

It'll mark her first UK shows in four years and see her play tracks including Ex-Factor and Doo Wop (That Thing).

Find out below how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 7.

A Ticketmaster presale takes place from 9am on Thursday September 6, to access the sale sign in or sign up to Ticketmaster for free and go the Lauryn Hill artist page here.

What are the tour dates?

November 23 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

November 26 - Manchester Arena

November 27 - Birmingham Arena

December 3 - London, O2 Arena

December 17 - London, Wembley Arena - new date

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.