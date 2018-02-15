Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Latitude Festival returns in 2018 and boasts a huge lineup.

The Henham Park event kicks off on Friday July 13 - Sunday July 15 with headliners Solange, The Killers and alt-J.

Solange will open the festival marking her only UK date scheduled for 2018, as she performs tracks from her acclaimed album A Seat at the Table and the True EP.

Meanwhile The Killers will headline on Saturday to perform their storming back catalogue of anthems, and indie favourites alt-J will close the festival on Sunday.

Other big names on this year's lineup include Jessie Ware, Wolf Alice and The Vaccines who'll play the main stage Obelisk Arena. Meanwhile Alvvays, Jacob Banks, Hinds and IDLES play the BBC Music Stage.

Find out how to get tickets for Latitude Festival 2018 below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from Ticketmaster Front Gate here.

How much are tickets?

Weekend tickets are priced from £197.50, plus a booking fee. Day tickets are priced at £77.50, plus a booking fee.

Luxury and family camping options are also available.

Where is Latitude Festival?

The festival takes place at Henham Park, Nr Southwold, Beccles NR34 8AQ.

How to get there?

By coach

Big Green Coach are the official partners of Latitude Festival with 18 pickup locations across the UK.

This includes Basingstoke, Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Cambridge, Chelmsford, Colchester, Coventry, Ipswich, Leeds, London Victoria, Manchester, Norwich, Nottingham, Portsmouth, Reading, Sheffield, Southampton.

To book go to http://www.biggreencoach.co.uk.

By train

The most convenient station to arrive into is Diss if attending on Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun.

For more information go to abelliogreateranglia.co.uk.





What's the full lineup?

The day splits are yet to be announced, but stage splits are available.

Friday July 13 - Solange

Saturday July 14 - The Killers

Sunday July 15 - alt-J

Obelisk Arena - Benjamin Clementine / Black Honey / Jessie Ware / Juanita Stein / Parquet Courts / Rag N Bone Man / Sleeper / The Charlatans / The Vaccines / Wolf Alice

BBC Music Stage - Alvvays / And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead / Bomba Estereo / Hannah Peel & Tubular Brass / Hinds / IDLES / Ibeyi / Jacob Banks / James / Jon Hopkins / Marlon Williams / Mogwai / Superorganism / The Breeders / tUne-yArDs

Sunrise Arena - Ae Mak / Alfa Mist / Bruce Clark performing Death Peak Live / Japandroids / Naaz / Octavian / Preoccupations / Yellow Days

The Lake Stage - Boy Azooga / Confidence Man / Jade Bird / Pip Blom / Sam Fender / Sorry / Trudy and the Romance / Whenyoung

Film & Music Arena - Nadine Shah

Waterfront Stage - House Gospel Choir

Alcove Stage - Fazerdaze / Meggie Brown / Spinning Coin

late night DJs - Bruce / DJ Boring / Eclair Fifi / Kalyde / Nabihah Iqbal / Or:La / Pangaea

