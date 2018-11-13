The video will start in 8 Cancel

LANY have announced details of a world tour for 2019.

The trio will perform seven dates as part of the UK leg including their biggest show to date.

They'll headline London's O2 Brixton Academy on March 12.

It's in support of their second studio album Malibu Nights, which was released back in October.

The album features singles Thru These Tears and I Don't Wanna Love You Anymore.

It came just a year after their self-titled debut which followed up their four breakthrough EPs.

In total they'll play 90 dates across the globe including Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham and Belfast.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 16.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £21, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

March 6 - Nottingham, Rock City

March 8 - Belfast, Limelight

March 10 - Newcastle, Students Union

March 11 - Leeds, Beckett Students Union

March 12 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

March 14 - Manchester, Albert Hall

March 15 - Glasgow, SWG3

