Although there's plenty of amazing UK festivals including All Points East, Glastonbury and Reading and Leeds, plenty of music fans opt to travel across Europe for huge festivals.

Over the past decade they've been a big draw thanks to cheaper tickets, big names and better weather, plus the appeal of focusing on specific genres whether its dance, rock or rap.

Perhaps one of the most popular is Spain's Benicassim which launched in 1995 and now sees more than 150,000 guests across the weekend.

Previous headliners have included Arctic Monkeys, Vampire Weekend, Florence and the Machine, Arcade Fire and New Order.

The festival has now released details of 2019's event with Lana Del Rey confirmed as the first headliner.

This comes ahead of the release of her sixth studio album 'Normal F*****g Rockwell', due for release in March.

She'll be joined by The 1975 and Blossoms with plenty more names expected in over the next few months.

It kicks off on July 18 and runs until July 21.

Find out how to get early bird tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They're now available from Ticketmaster here.

What's the lineup?

Lana Del Rey / The 1975 / Blossoms / LA M.O.D.A. / Cupido / Carino / more tbc

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £118.80 for early bird four day festival tickets, which includes eight days camping.

How to get to Benicassim

Music fans can fly to nearest airport Valencia from London with Ryanair and easyJet, other airlines including British Airways also fly there but the former two are the cheapest options.

It's probably best to book flights as early as possible as they're likely to go up closer to the festival dates.

easyJet are currently running a flight sale on more than 100,000 seats, so keep an eye out for any sales on both sites to grab a bargain flight.