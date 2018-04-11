The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ladytron have announced details of a three-date UK tour for 2018.

The group will play at the London Roundhouse on November 4.

They announced the news on Twitter saying: "We are happy to announce our first live shows since 2011."

Other cities include Glasgow on November 2 and Liverpool on November 3.

This year they announced their forthcoming sixth studio album which will be in partnership with Pledge Music. It marks their first album in seven years and is preceded by single The Animals.

As well as releasing five studio albums the Liverpool group have produced for an eclectic mix of artists including Erasure, Nine Inch Nails, Christina Aguilera and Blondie.

Where can I buy tickets?

They will be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday April 13.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £31.08, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 2 - Glasgow, O2 ABC

November 3 - Liverpool, O2 Academy

November 4 - London Roundhouse

