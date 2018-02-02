Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lady Gaga is heading to the UK in early 2018 with her Joanne World Tour.

The pop superstar will showcase her latest visual spectacular at the O2 Arena, as well as dates in Birmingham and Manchester.

She will perform tracks from her number one album Joanne, alongside big hits including Poker Face, Just Dance and Edge of Glory.

After previously postponing the European leg of the tour due to physical illness from her condition fibromyalgia, Gaga rescheduled all dates to early 2018.

(Image: AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Back in September she said in statement: "I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans.

"I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much."

Originally Gaga announced three UK dates, which was extended to five following huge demand from her fans, also known as Little Monsters.

Her previous tours, including Monster Ball Tour and Born This Way Ball have visited sold out arenas across the UK and confirmed Gaga as one of the biggest popstars on the planet.

What are the tour dates?

January 31 - Birmingham Arena

February 1 - Birmingham Arena

February 4 - London, O2 Arena

February 6 - Manchester Arena

February 8 - London, O2 Arena

Are tickets still available?

Yes, a limited number of standard and platinum tickets are available across various dates from Ticketmaster here.

Alternatively tickets will also be available from secondary sites including GetMeIn, however they will be at higher than face value prices.

Meanwhile Twickets allows customers to sell their tickets at face value or less, but you they are sold quickly, so create an account and set up an alert to your phone and email to get your hands on tickets.

What will the setlist be?

(Image: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Although the setlist for the UK and European leg of the tour is yet to be confirmed, fans can get a good idea of what to expect from the recent US and Canada shows where Gaga played the following set:

Diamond Heart A-Yo Poker Face Perfect Illusion John Wayne Scheiße Alejandro Just Dance Love Game Telephone Applause Come to Mama The Edge of Glory (piano acoustic) Born This Way Bloody Mary Dancin' In Circles Paparazzi Angel Down Joanne Bad Romance The Cure

Encore:

Million Reasons

What are the stage times?

Check back for a more detailed schedule closer to the show's date, but for now we know the following:

Doors: 6:30pm

Who's the support act?

The support act for the UK and European legs of the Joanne World Tour are yet to be announced.

However throughout the majority of her US and Canada leg Gaga had no support, except during a handful of shows where she was joined by DJ White Shadow.

What merchandise will be on sale?

Fans have uploaded some pictures on social media of the merch stands at the US and Canadian shows.

One user posted pictures of the latest merch that isn't available online yet:

If you can't wait until then, or you want to be decked out ready for the UK shows then you can buy plenty of the Lady Gaga merchandise on the official website here.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!