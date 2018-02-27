The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kylie Minogue recently announced details of a 12-date UK and Ireland tour for 2018.

The Australian popstar will head to London's O2 Arena for two shows on September 26-27. It is part of the Golden Tour in support of her upcoming 14th studio album.

Also entitled Golden, it's due for release on April 6 and features country-pop lead single Dancing. The tour will see Kylie also head to the likes of Newcastle, Birmingham, Cardiff and Manchester.

The tour will be her first in three years, which saw her play three sold out O2 Arena dates as part of the Kiss Me Once Tour.

She's also playing a string of intimate dates this March, including London's Cafe de Paris to preview the album for fans.

Find out how to get tickets before anyone else below.

When is the presale?

(Image: Ian West/PA Wire)

O2 priority

There's an O2 presale taking place from 10am on Wednesday February 28. This is available to O2 customers and can be accessed by signing in here using your mobile number.

You can then select Kylie Minogue tickets and your preferred dates which will take you to Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster presale

If you sign up to Ticketmaster for free here, you can access a presale from 10am on Thursday March 1.

You need to sign in and head to Kylie's artist page here, where you will be able to buy your tickets..

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £55-£105, plus a booking fee. Meanwhile a number of VIP packages are also available at varied prices.

When is the general sale?

If you miss out or aren't the O2 network, the general sale takes place at 10am on Friday March 2.

What are the tour dates?

September 18 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

September 20 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

September 21 - Birmingham, Genting Arena

September 22 - Bournemouth, BIC

September 24 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

September 26 - London, O2 Arena

September 27 - London, O2 Arena

September 30 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

October 1 - Manchester Arena

October 2 - Liverpool, Echo Arena

October 4 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

