Kylie Minogue has officially kicked off her Golden Tour in the UK.

The pop superstar is playing three dates at the O2 Arena on September 26-28.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from her number one album Golden alongside classic Kylie hits.

She's perhaps best known for her elaborate and fabulous live shows with thousands of fans flocking to see the Australian pop princess over the years.

This upcoming tour marks her 15th overall and follows up the likes of the Anti Tour, KylieFever2002, Aphrodite: Les Folies Tour and the Showgirl Tour.

(Image: David Munn/Liverpool Echo)

Since her beginnings on the soap Neighbours, Kylie has gone on to create a 30-year career in music.

She's sold more than 80 million records worldwide and achieved five number one albums in the UK alone.

The singer has produced hit singles including Can't Get You Out Of My Head, All the Lovers, Better the Devil You Know and Love At First Sight.

Her upcoming tour sees her play three huge London shows, find out all you need to know below.

Are tickets still available?

Yes, limited tickets are available for Kylie's Golden Tour via ticketmaster.co.uk or seetickets.com.

Tickets are priced at £56.75-£151.75, plus booking fees.

Who's the support act?

Although there was originally no support act announced - instead Kylie confirmed the show would be split into two halves with an interval - she has now confirmed that there will be some pre-show entertainment.

Liverpool-based club night Sonic Yootha will play a DJ set ahead of Kylie's show. Guests can expect an eclectic playlist from the DJs who describe themselves as 'a monthly new wave, old rave, disco, electro, rock, pop and soul social for homos, heteros, drag shows & don’t knows'.

What are the set times?

Kylie has confirmed the following set times for the show on her Instagram, giving fans an idea of what time to arrive at the venue:

Doors - 6pm

Sonic Yootha - 7pm

Kylie: Act I - 8pm

Interval - 9pm

Kylie: Act II - 9:20pm

What's the setlist?

Kylie played the following setlist on her opening night of the tour in Newcastle (September 18), so fans expect something similar for her London O2 Arena dates:

Act 1 - Desert Sunrise

Golden

Get Outta My Way

One Last Kiss

Better the Devil You Know

Act 1 - The High & Dry

Blue Velvet

Confide in Me

Breathe

Where the Wild Roses Grow (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds cover)

In Your Eyes

A Lifetime to Repair

Act 1 - Nothing’s Behind Me, Everything’s In Front Of Me

Shelby '68

Radio On

Wow

Can't Get You Out of My Head

Act 2 - The Bike Rally

Slow

Kids

The One

Je Ne Sais Pas Pourquoi

Stop Me From Falling

Act 2 - At The Picnic After The Bike Rally

Wouldn't Change a Thing / I'll Still Be Loving You

Especially for You

Lost Without You

All the Lovers

Act 2 - Studio 54

New York City / Raining Glitter / On a Night Like This

The Loco-Motion

Spinning Around

Encore - The Nashville Rider

Love at First Sight

Dancing

What are the tour dates?

(Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

September 18 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

September 20 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

September 21 - Birmingham, Genting Arena

September 22 - Bournemouth, BIC

September 24 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

September 26 - London, O2 Arena

September 27 - London, O2 Arena

September 28 - London, O2 Arena

September 30 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

October 1 - Manchester Arena

October 2 - Liverpool, Echo Arena

October 4 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

October 8 - Belfast, SSE Arena

