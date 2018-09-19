Kylie Minogue has officially kicked off her Golden Tour in the UK.
The pop superstar is playing three dates at the O2 Arena on September 26-28.
Fans can expect to hear tracks from her number one album Golden alongside classic Kylie hits.
She's perhaps best known for her elaborate and fabulous live shows with thousands of fans flocking to see the Australian pop princess over the years.
This upcoming tour marks her 15th overall and follows up the likes of the Anti Tour, KylieFever2002, Aphrodite: Les Folies Tour and the Showgirl Tour.
Since her beginnings on the soap Neighbours, Kylie has gone on to create a 30-year career in music.
She's sold more than 80 million records worldwide and achieved five number one albums in the UK alone.
The singer has produced hit singles including Can't Get You Out Of My Head, All the Lovers, Better the Devil You Know and Love At First Sight.
Her upcoming tour sees her play three huge London shows, find out all you need to know below.
Are tickets still available?
Yes, limited tickets are available for Kylie's Golden Tour via ticketmaster.co.uk or seetickets.com.
Tickets are priced at £56.75-£151.75, plus booking fees.
Who's the support act?
Although there was originally no support act announced - instead Kylie confirmed the show would be split into two halves with an interval - she has now confirmed that there will be some pre-show entertainment.
Liverpool-based club night Sonic Yootha will play a DJ set ahead of Kylie's show. Guests can expect an eclectic playlist from the DJs who describe themselves as 'a monthly new wave, old rave, disco, electro, rock, pop and soul social for homos, heteros, drag shows & don’t knows'.
What are the set times?
Kylie has confirmed the following set times for the show on her Instagram, giving fans an idea of what time to arrive at the venue:
Doors - 6pm
Sonic Yootha - 7pm
Kylie: Act I - 8pm
Interval - 9pm
Kylie: Act II - 9:20pm
What's the setlist?
Kylie played the following setlist on her opening night of the tour in Newcastle (September 18), so fans expect something similar for her London O2 Arena dates:
Act 1 - Desert Sunrise
- Golden
- Get Outta My Way
- One Last Kiss
- Better the Devil You Know
Act 1 - The High & Dry
- Blue Velvet
- Confide in Me
- Breathe
- Where the Wild Roses Grow (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds cover)
- In Your Eyes
- A Lifetime to Repair
Act 1 - Nothing’s Behind Me, Everything’s In Front Of Me
- Shelby '68
- Radio On
- Wow
- Can't Get You Out of My Head
Act 2 - The Bike Rally
- Slow
- Kids
- The One
- Je Ne Sais Pas Pourquoi
- Stop Me From Falling
Act 2 - At The Picnic After The Bike Rally
- Wouldn't Change a Thing / I'll Still Be Loving You
- Especially for You
- Lost Without You
- All the Lovers
- Act 2 - Studio 54
- New York City / Raining Glitter / On a Night Like This
- The Loco-Motion
- Spinning Around
Encore - The Nashville Rider
- Love at First Sight
- Dancing
What are the tour dates?
September 18 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
September 20 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
September 21 - Birmingham, Genting Arena
September 22 - Bournemouth, BIC
September 24 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
September 26 - London, O2 Arena
September 27 - London, O2 Arena
September 28 - London, O2 Arena
September 30 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro
October 1 - Manchester Arena
October 2 - Liverpool, Echo Arena
October 4 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
October 8 - Belfast, SSE Arena
