Kylie Minogue has announced details of a huge UK arena tour for 2018.

The pop icon will perform dates across the UK including two shows at the O2 Arena. She will head to London on September 26 and 27.

It is in support of her upcoming 14th studio album 'Golden', which is due for release on April 6. It features lead single 'Dancing' and saw the singer record the album in Nashville for the first time.

She recently announced a mini tour 'Kylie Presents Golden', which sees her perform five intimate shows across Europe including London's Café de Paris and Berlin's infamous Berghain show.

Since her 1988 debut Minogue has become one of the most successful artists of all time. She has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, achieved seven number one singles, three BRIT Awards and received an OBE - to name a few.

She has also solidified herself as a world renown performer, thanks to her live tours including KylieFever2002, Aphrodite: Les Folies Tour and the Anti Tour.

These upcoming shows mark her first full UK tour in four years after previously bringing the Kiss Me Once Tour to the O2 Arena for three nights.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday March 2.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale will take place for customers from 10am on Wednesday February 28 here.

What are the tour dates?

September 18 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

September 20 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

September 21 - Birmingham, Genting Arena

September 22 - Bournemouth, BIC

September 24 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

September 26 - London, O2 Arena

September 27 - London, O2 Arena

September 30 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

October 1 - Manchester Arena

October 2 - Liverpool, Echo Arena

October 4 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

