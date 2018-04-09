The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kylie Minogue has announced an extra London date as part of her 2018 Golden Tour.

The Australian popstar will now perform a third night at the O2 Arena on September 28.

This is following huge demand for the previously announced dates. The Golden Tour will be in support of the album of the same name.

Her 14th studio album overall, it marks her first in four years and features singles Dancing and Stop Me From Falling.

The record sees Kylie venture into country-pop territory for the first time and received positive reviews from critics and fans.

The upcoming tour kicks off in Newcastle and heads to the likes of Birmingham, Manchester and Cardiff.

Find out how to get tickets to the newly announced date below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday April 13.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 presale will take place from 9am on Wednesday April 11 for O2 customers.

This priority sale will be available here.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £56.75-£151.75, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

September 18 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

September 20 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

September 21 - Birmingham, Genting Arena

September 22 - Bournemouth, BIC

September 24 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

September 26 - London, O2 Arena

September 27 - London, O2 Arena

September 28 - London, O2 Arena

September 30 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

October 1 - Manchester Arena

October 2 - Liverpool, Echo Arena

October 4 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

October 8 - Belfast, SSE Arena

