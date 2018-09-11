The video will start in 8 Cancel

KYLE has announced details of a headline London date for 2018.

The artist will perform at the Electric Brixton on December 10.

It will mark his biggest UK show to date and is in support of his debut album.

Released in May it's entitled Light of Mine and has already been certified gold in the US.

The LP features collaborations with Alessia Cara, Khalid, Kehlani, Lil Yachty and 2 Chainz.

It also features his breakthrough hit iSpy which reached the top five on the US Billboard Chart.

He was previously featured on the XXL Freshman list in 2017 alongside Aminé and Playboi Carti.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday September 14.

