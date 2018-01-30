Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Japanese superstar Kyary Pamyu Pamyu has announced her only UK headline show of 2018.

The singer will perform at London's KOKO on Sunday May 20.

Her most recent album was released back in 2014, but since then she has released compilation album KPP Best. It features previous tracks and coincided with her debut LP's fifth anniversary.

She's also collaborated with British singer Charli XCX on track Crazy Crazy, with Yasutaka Nakata. Her latest effort, her fourth studio album to date is due for release in the near future and is expected to also feature hit Easta.

The last time she performed international live shows was back in 2016, as part of Five Years Monster World Tour. Meanwhile she toured her native Japan in 2017 with the KPP Japan IYAHOI Tour.

With 5.32 million Twitter followers, she's the most followed female celebrity in Japan and she's clocked up hundreds of millions of YouTube views.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday February 2.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £30.25, plus a transaction fee.

