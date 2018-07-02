Kurupt FM have announced details of a headline UK tour.
The Brentford pirate radio heroes will head out on The Last Tour Ever (Probably) this November.
This includes London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on November 21.
The live show comes off the back of the hugely popular iPlayer series "People Just Do Nothing".
The BAFTA winning show follows a mockumentary format as MC Grindah (Allan Mustafa) and DJ Beats (Hugo Chegwin) run pirate radio station Kurupt FM.
People Just Do Nothing brings Brentford's pirate-radio heroes back to BBC for fourth series
The BBC Three series is also written and performed by Steve Stamp and Asim Chaudhry.
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from See Tickets here or Ticketmaster here.
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday July 6.
How much are they?
Tickets are priced at £28.87, plus a booking fee.
What are the tour dates?
November 9 - Oxford, O2 Academy
November 13 - Edinburgh, LA Belle Angele
November 14 - Glasgow, SW3G
November 15 - Leeds, University Stylus
November 16 - Bristol, O2 Academy
November 20 - Brighton, Concorde 2
November 21 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.