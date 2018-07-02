The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kurupt FM have announced details of a headline UK tour.

The Brentford pirate radio heroes will head out on The Last Tour Ever (Probably) this November.

This includes London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on November 21.

The live show comes off the back of the hugely popular iPlayer series "People Just Do Nothing".

The BAFTA winning show follows a mockumentary format as MC Grindah (Allan Mustafa) and DJ Beats (Hugo Chegwin) run pirate radio station Kurupt FM.

The BBC Three series is also written and performed by Steve Stamp and Asim Chaudhry.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here or Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday July 6.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £28.87, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 9 - Oxford, O2 Academy

November 13 - Edinburgh, LA Belle Angele

November 14 - Glasgow, SW3G

November 15 - Leeds, University Stylus

November 16 - Bristol, O2 Academy

November 20 - Brighton, Concorde 2

November 21 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

