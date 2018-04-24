The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kurt Vile is returning to the UK alongside The Violators for an eight-date headline tour.

He will perform for two nights in London at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 6 and 7.

It will mark his first tour here in two years and sees him head to Brighton, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow.

He has plenty of material to choose from as he has six albums under his belt, as well as his 2017 collaborative record with Courtney Barnett, 'Lotta Sea Lice'.

His most recent solo release was 2015's acclaimed LP 'B'lieve I'm Goin Down...' which featured on Pitchfork and Stereogum's end of year lists.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

Is there a presale?

Yes, a priority sale will take place at 10am on Wednesday April 25 for O2 customers at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

When are general sale tickets released?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday April 27.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £23.75-£29.40, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 5 - Brighton, Concorde 2

November 6 - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

November 7 - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

November 8 - Bristol, St Philips Gate

November 9 - Birmingham, The Crossing

November 10 - Manchester, Albert Hall

November 11 - Leeds, O2 Academy

November 13 - Glasgow, O2 ABC

November 14 - Dublin, Vicar Street

