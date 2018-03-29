The video will start in 8 Cancel

Krept and Konan are playing their biggest headline show to date in 2018.

The duo will play at London's Alexandra Palace on October 25. The news comes off the back of their highly lauded O2 Forum show, which took place earlier this month.

Last October they released two mixtapes entitled '7 Days' and '7 Nights'. They featured collaborations with Stormzy, J Hus and Skepta and reached the top 10 in the UK Albums Chart simultaneously.

You can buy Krept and Konan tickets here.

Since then they've said a full studio album is on the way. It will follow up their debut The Long Way Home, which was released back in 2015 and landed at number two.

Their last London show was a sell out, so find out how to get tickets for the Alexandra Palace date below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday March 29.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £33.10.

