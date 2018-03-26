The video will start in 8 Cancel

Krept & Konan have announced details of their biggest headline show to date for 2018.

They will perform at London's Alexandra Palace on October 25. This currently marks their only headline UK show scheduled for this year.

Last October saw the duo release two mixtapes entitled '7 Days' and '7 Nights'.

Both records went on to reach the top 10 in the UK albums chart, but they've revealed a full album is on the way for 2018.

The double mixtape featured collaborations with Jhene Aiko , Skepta, Stormzy and J Hus.

It followed up their acclaimed debut 'The Long Way Home', which featured breakthrough track 'Freak of the Week' and went on to reach number two on the albums chart.

This summer sees them play at TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday March 29.

