Kojo Funds has announced details of a headline UK tour for 2018.

The artist will headline O2 Forum Kentish Town on October 9.

He recently announced details of his new mixtape Golden Boy.

Due for release on September 28, it features single Who Am I? with Bugzy Malone.

As well as his upcoming mixtape he's also collaborated with Mabel on hit single Finders Keepers, with RAYE on single Check and with Wretch 32 on Tell Me.

His tour will see him head to Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol and Southampton.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday August 24.

A presale takes place on Wednesday August 22 at 10am via Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £22.60, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

October 1 - O2 Institute, Birmingham

October 2 - O2 Ritz, Manchester

October 3 - The Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

October 4 - Marble Factory, Bristol

October 6 - Engine Rooms, Southampton

October 7 - The Waterfront, Norwich

October 9 - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

