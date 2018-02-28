Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kojo Funds has announced details of a headline UK show.

The East London rapper will perform at London's Electric Brixton on April 5.

The one-off headline show will see him perform tracks including 'Calling', 'Warning' and 'Check'.

Fans can also expect some live remixes of his tracks like 'Finders Keepers' with Mabel and 'Tell Me' with Wretch 32.

Since his 2014 breakthrough the rapper won the MOBO Award for Best Song alongside Abra Cadabra.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday March 2.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £16.50, plus a booking fee.

