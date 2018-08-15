The video will start in 8 Cancel

The KISS Haunted House Party is returning to Wembley Arena this Halloween.

One of the biggest parties of the year will head to London on Friday October 26.

Guests are encouraged to show up in their best fancy dress for the evening.

The full lineup for 2018 is expected to be announced in the coming weeks on KISS FM.

Last year saw performances from the likes of Rita Ora, Anne-Marie and X Factor winner Louisa and previous years have seen sets from Little Mix and Rudimental.

So music fans can expect some big pop names on this year's lineup.

Find out below how to get tickets.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday August 17.

If you've previously booked KISS Haunted House Party tickets you are eligible to purchase tickets ahead of the general sale.

They are now available from Ticketmaster here .

