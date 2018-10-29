The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

KISS have announced a headline London show as part of their farewell tour.

The legendary rock group will play the O2 Arena on July 11.

They revealed the End of the Road World Tour following a performance on America's Got Talent last month.

The band have said: "All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years.

"This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable."

Since their 1974 debut the group have become one of the best-selling bands of all time, with more than 100 million records sold across the globe.

The group have only achieved one Grammy nomination across their career but in 2014 they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Their tour sees them head to Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 2.

What are the tour dates?

July 9 - Birmingham Arena

July 11 - London, O2 Arena

July 12 - Manchester Arena

July 14 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

July 16 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .