King Princess has announced details of a headline London show.

The artist will perform at XOYO on September 26.

It currently marks her only UK show scheduled for 2018.

The date will be in support of her debut EP Make My Bed.

Released in July it features singles Talia and 1950, a song which is a tribute to the novel The Prince of Salt and to the LGBTQ community.

The Brooklyn based artist is signed to Mark Ronson's label Zelig Records and has been influenced by the likes of Cher, Tina Turner and Perfume Genius.

Find out how to get tickets to her London date below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday August 17.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £11, plus a booking fee.

