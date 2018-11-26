The video will start in 8 Cancel

King Crimson are playing three exclusive UK shows at the Royal Albert Hall.

In 2019 they'll celebrate their 50th anniversary across three nights at the iconic London venue.

The dates will take place on June 18-20.

Fans can expect to hear material from across their twelve studio albums, including many of the songs from their seminal release In The Court of the Crimson King.

Their 1969 debut, it's often considered one of the first and most influential records of the progressive genre, it's influence has even crossed genres with Kanye West sampling the song 21st Century Schizoid Man on his track Power.

The band's most recent studio album was 2003's The Power to Believe, whilst a number of live albums have also been released since.

This year they played dates across the UK and Europe as part of the Uncertain Times this included a London Palladium show.

Find out how to get tickets to their 2019 dates below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS here.

When do they go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 30.

What's the seating plan?

Here's the standard seating plan for the Royal Albert Hall to give you an idea of what tickets to get this week.

What are the tour dates?

June 18 - London, Royal Albert Hall

June 19 - London, Royal Albert Hall

June 20 - London, Royal Albert Hall

