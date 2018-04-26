The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kim Petras has announced details of her biggest headline UK show to date.

The popstar will perform at London's Courtyard Theatre on May 25.

She will perform tracks including her breakthrough hit I Don't Want It All as well as Hillside Boys, Slow It Down and Heart to Break.

They are expected to feature on her upcoming debut album, which is due for release in 2018.

The singer more recently featured on Charli XCX's acclaimed mixtape Pop 2 on the track Unlock It.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday April 27.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £11, plus a booking fee.

