Kew The Music has revealed details of its lineup for 2019.
Next summer sees headline sets from Rick Astley, Craig David, Jools Holland and Beverly Knight & Billy Ocean.
The week-long festival kicks off its one-off shows on Tuesday July 9 and runs until Sunday July 14 at Kew Gardens.
Rick Astley recently finished up a headline UK arena tour in support of his eighth studio album Beautiful Life and he will support Take That on their summer stadium and arena tour.
Meanwhile Jools Holland is back for a second year at Kew The Music alongside his Rhythm Blues Orchestra.
Craig David will bring his greatest hits including garage classics Fill Me In and 7 Days, whilst soul singers Beverly Knight and Billy Ocean will co-headline the opening day of the festival.
This year's lineup saw sets from Gipsy Kings, The Human League, Steps and Boyzone.
Find out how to get tickets and the full lineup below.
What's the lineup?
Tuesday July 9 - Beverly Knight / Billy Ocean
Thursday July 11 - Jools Holland & his Rhythm Blues Orchestra
Friday July 12 - Craig David
Sunday July 14 - Rick Astley
How to get tickets
Beverly Knight & Billy Ocean - ticketmaster.co.uk / seetickets.com
Jools Holland - ticketmaster.co.uk / seetickets.com
Craig David - ticketmaster.co.uk / seetickets.com
Rick Astley - ticketmaster.co.uk / seetickets.com
Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday December 7.
How much are tickets
They're priced at £45 for adults and £27 for children plus a booking fee.
Meanwhile a number of VIP packages are also available.
