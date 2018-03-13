Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All Points East Festival have unveiled even more names on its huge 2018 lineup.

Kelela, Abra and Soulwax lead the latest batch of artists confirmed for the Victoria Park event.

Other names playing across the weekend May 25-27 include Her, Maribou State and Yaeji.

They join previously announced headliners LCD Soundsystem, The xx and Björk for the all-new 10 day music event in London.

The festival also announced on Twitter stage splits and previews of the stage settings with a video, you can watch it below.

The festival will culminate the following weekend with three stand alone headline shows including Catfish and the Bottlemen on June 1 , The National on June 2 and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds on June 3 .

Meanwhile the week in between will see a four-day community focused event with an entertainment programme of comedy, food, outdoor cinema and more.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com.

How much are they?

For APE Presents The National and guests tickets will cost £67.20-£100.20.

Meanwhile All Points East Festival day tickets are £67.20- £100.20, two day admission tickets are £114.95, three day tickets are £169.95.

What's the full lineup?

Friday May 25 - LCD Soundsystem / Yeah Yeah Yeahs / Phoenix / Glass Animals / Richie Hawtin CLOSE / Dixon / Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker / Chromeo / Young Fathers / George FitzGerald Live / Hercules & Love Affair / Roman Flugel / DJ Tennis / Gerd Janson / Superorganism / Hookworms / Oscar and the Wolf / Confidence Man / Eclair Fifi / Fort Romeau / Knox Fortune / Lo Moon

Saturday May 26 - The xx / Lorde / Justice / Sampha / Soulwax / Lykke Li / Popcaan / BADBADNOTGOOD / Rhye / Stefflon Don / Rex Orange County / Omar-S / Hunee / ABRA / Sevdaliza / DJ Richard / Call Super / Shanti Celeste / DJ Python / Kojey Radical /Jessie James Solomon / Her / Beatrice Dillon

Sunday May 27 - Björk / Beck / Father John Misty / Friendly Fires / Tom Misch / Flying Lotus 3D / The Black Madonna / Django Django / Kelela / Mashrou’ Leila / Sylvan Esso / Khruangbin / Maribou State DJ set / Parcels / Alexis Taylor / Yellow Days / Yaeji / Octavian / Mr G Live / Agoria Live / Allie X / ItaloJohnson /Byron The Aquarius / Bones Garage / DEBONAIR

Friday June 1 - Catfish and the Bottlemen / Blossoms / The Hunna / Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes / The Neighbourhood / The Amazons / more tbc

Saturday June 2 - The National / The War On Drugs / Future Islands / Warpaint / Cat Power / Public Service Broadcasting / Broken Social Scene / Spoon / Amber Run / This Is The Kit / The Districts / Rostam / more tbc

Sunday June 3 - Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds / Patti Smith / St Vincent / Courtney Barnett / more tbc

