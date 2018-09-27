The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kaytranada has announced details of a one-off London show.

He'll headline KOKO on Monday November 5.

It currently marks his only UK date scheduled for 2018.

In 2016 he released his debut album 99.9%, which featured collaborations with AlunaGeorge, Craig David, Little Dragon and Anderson Paak.

The LP received critical acclaim and went on to win the coveted Polaris Music Prize in his native Canada.

He's recently remixed songs by Kelela, Teedra Moses and Lou Phelps.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketweb here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday September 28.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £25, plus a booking fee.

