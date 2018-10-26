Kacey Musgraves is heading to London this weekend with her Oh, What a World Tour.
The artist will play her biggest headline show to date at Wembley Arena on Saturday October 27.
It's in support of her fourth studio album Golden Hour, which received acclaim from fans and critics alike.
The album has already been nominated for Album of the Year at the Country Music Awards, and it's tipped to be shortlisted for the same award at the Grammys.
It features singles High Horse, Space Cowboy and Slow Burn and reached the top 10 on the UK Albums Chart becoming her first to do so.
Fans can also expect to hear material from her first two albums Same Trailer Different Park and Pageant Material during the set.
Find out below how to sill get tickets, support act info and what the setlist might be.
Are tickets still available?
Yes, tickets are still available for the Wembley Arena show via AXS.com here.
They're priced at £30 / £35 / £42.50 plus a booking fee.
What's the setlist?
During her first UK dates in Nottingham, York and Bristol the artist played the following set according to setlist.fm:
- Slow Burn
- Wonder Woman
- Butterflies
- Lonely Weekend
- Keep It to Yourself
- Merry Go 'Round
- High Time
- Golden Hour
- Die Fun
- Mother
- Oh, What a World
- Family Is Family
- Love Is a Wild Thing
- Velvet Elvis
- Happy & Sad
- Space Cowboy
- Follow Your Arrow
Encore:
- Rainbow
- Neon Moon (Brooks & Dunn cover)
- High Horse
For each show she's also included a cover with songs by N*Sync and Keane making appearances so far.
Is there a support act?
Yes, Kacey will be supported by US singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy.
The Nashville based artist released her debut studio album 'Clean' earlier this year to critical acclaim. The record sees her explore indie rock and lo-fi genres.
What are the stage times?
Currently the Wembley Arena has not released stage timings for Kacey Musgraves's show, but check back and we'll update below.
Doors open: 6:30pm
Soccer Mommy: TBC
Kacey Musgraves: TBC
What's the seating plan?
Here's the seating plan for Kacey Musgraves show at Wembley Arena. The event will be fully seated.
What are the tour dates?
October 23 - Bristol, Hippodrome
October 24 - York, Barbican
October 26 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
October 27 - London, Wembley Arena
October 28 - Birmingham, O2 Academy
October 30 - Manchester, O2 Apollo
November 1 - Gateshead, Sage One
November 2 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
November 3 - Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
