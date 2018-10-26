(Image: Brad Barket/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

Kacey Musgraves is heading to London this weekend with her Oh, What a World Tour.

The artist will play her biggest headline show to date at Wembley Arena on Saturday October 27.

It's in support of her fourth studio album Golden Hour, which received acclaim from fans and critics alike.

The album has already been nominated for Album of the Year at the Country Music Awards, and it's tipped to be shortlisted for the same award at the Grammys.

It features singles High Horse, Space Cowboy and Slow Burn and reached the top 10 on the UK Albums Chart becoming her first to do so.

Fans can also expect to hear material from her first two albums Same Trailer Different Park and Pageant Material during the set.

Find out below how to sill get tickets, support act info and what the setlist might be.

Are tickets still available?

Yes, tickets are still available for the Wembley Arena show via AXS.com here.

They're priced at £30 / £35 / £42.50 plus a booking fee.

What's the setlist?

During her first UK dates in Nottingham, York and Bristol the artist played the following set according to setlist.fm:

Slow Burn

Wonder Woman

Butterflies

Lonely Weekend

Keep It to Yourself

Merry Go 'Round

High Time

Golden Hour

Die Fun

Mother

Oh, What a World

Family Is Family

Love Is a Wild Thing

Velvet Elvis

Happy & Sad

Space Cowboy

Follow Your Arrow

Encore:

Rainbow

Neon Moon (Brooks & Dunn cover)

High Horse

For each show she's also included a cover with songs by N*Sync and Keane making appearances so far.

Is there a support act?

Yes, Kacey will be supported by US singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy.

The Nashville based artist released her debut studio album 'Clean' earlier this year to critical acclaim. The record sees her explore indie rock and lo-fi genres.

What are the stage times?

Currently the Wembley Arena has not released stage timings for Kacey Musgraves's show, but check back and we'll update below.

Doors open: 6:30pm

Soccer Mommy: TBC

Kacey Musgraves: TBC

What's the seating plan?

(Image: Wembley Arena)

Here's the seating plan for Kacey Musgraves show at Wembley Arena. The event will be fully seated.

What are the tour dates?

October 23 - Bristol, Hippodrome

October 24 - York, Barbican

October 26 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

October 27 - London, Wembley Arena

October 28 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

October 30 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

November 1 - Gateshead, Sage One

November 2 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

November 3 - Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

