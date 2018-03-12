Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kacey Musgraves has announced details of her biggest headline UK tour to date.

In 2018 the US country star will head to London's Wembley Arena on October 27. She will also perform in the likes of Bristol, Nottingham, Liverpool as part of the tour.

The tour will be in support of the singer-songwriter's seventh studio album Golden Hour. Due for release on March 30 it features singles Space Cowboy and Butterflies.

It marks her first non-Christmas release in three years, following up the number one album Pageant Material.

Since her 2013 major label breakthrough, Musgraves has been nominated for five Grammy Awards, winning two including Best Country Album, and toured with Katy Perry and Harry Styles.

This weekend saw the star head to the O2 Arena for the Country to Country festival for a headline set alongside Luke Combs, Kip Moore and Sugarland.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here or Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, March 16.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £35.40-£49.55, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

23 October - Bristol, Hippodrome

24 October - York, Barbican

26 October - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

27 October - London, SSE Arena Wembley

28 October - Birmingham, O2 Academy

30 October - Manchester, O2 Apollo

3 November - Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

