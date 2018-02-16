Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Justin Timberlake recently announced details of The Man of the Woods UK tour.

He will now head to the UK for five dates in 2018. This includes an extra O2 Arena show on July 11, extending his run at the venue to two nights.

The shows are in support of his album by the same name which was released at the beginning of February. It features lead single Filthy which was produced by long-time collaborator Timbaland.

It marked his fifth studio album overall, and first in five years following up The 20/20 Experience.

Find out how to get tickets for Justin Timberlake's first UK tour in five years, below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Monday February 19.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £40-£271.75, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

Limited tickets are still available across the tour, including platinum seated tickets, the tour dates are:

June 27 - Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena

July 1 - Manchester Arena

July 5 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

July 9 - London, O2 Arena

July 11 - London, O2 Arena

