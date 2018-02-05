Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Justin Timberlake has announced details of a UK arena tour for 2018.

He will head to London's O2 Arena on July 9 as part of his Man of the Woods World Tour. He will also perform dates in Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow on the tour.

The shows are in support of his album by the same name which was released at the beginning of February. It features lead single Filthy which was produced by long-time collaborator Timbaland.

It marked his fifth studio album overall, and first in five years following up The 20/20 Experience.

His most recent world tour saw him perform 134 shows across the globe over two years in 2013-2015, including three O2 Arena dates.

Since his 2002 solo debut Timberlake has won 10 Grammy Awards, the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and sold 70 million records worldwide.

Find out how to get tickets for his Man of the Woods UK tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Monday, February 12.

What are the tour dates?

June 27 - Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena

July 1 - Manchester Arena

July 5 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

July 9 - London, O2 Arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!