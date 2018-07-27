The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jungle have announced details of the UK leg of their world tour.

In 2019 the group will headline Alexandra Palace.

They'll perform at the London venue on February 21.

It is in support of their latest album For Ever, which also sees them head to Norwich, Leeds and Manchester.

Due for release on September 14 it marks their first release in four years, following up their acclaimed debut.

The album features singles Happy Man, Cherry and House In LA.

Since their beginnings the London soul collective have received a Mercury Prize nomination and played festivals across the globe.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here or Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Thursday August 2.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £28.75, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

February 13 - Norwich, U.E.A.

February 15 - Manchester Academy

February 16 - Leeds, O2 Academy

February 21 - London, Alexandra Palace

