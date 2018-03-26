The video will start in 8 Cancel

Julien Baker has announced details of a UK and Ireland tour for 2018.

The Tennessee singer-songwriter will perform at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on September 29. She will also head to Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.

In 2017 she released Turn Out the Lights, her second studio album. It received universal acclaim from critics and featured singles Appointment, as well as the title track.

These upcoming European shows will mark some of her biggest headline dates this side of the Atlantic.

Support will come from Becca Mancari.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday March 29.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £20.50, plus a transaction fee.

What are the tour dates?

September 24 - Manchester, Gorilla

September 25 - Glasgow, Saint Luke's

September 27 - Dublin, Vicar Street

September 29 - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

