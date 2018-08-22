The video will start in 8 Cancel

Juice WRLD has announced details of a headline London show.

The rapper will perform at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on September 23.

It currently marks his only scheduled UK date for 2018.

He recently found chart success across the globe with the track Lucid Dreams.

Originally released on SoundCloud the song was picked up by major label Interscope and Grade A.

It reached the top five on the US Billboard Hot 100 and the top 20 in the UK.

The track is lifted from his debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance, which was released in May.

Find out below how to get tickets to his London show.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday August 24.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £34.50, plus a booking fee.

