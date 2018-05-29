The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Josh Groban has announced details of a UK and Ireland tour for 2018.

The singer-songwriter will headline London's O2 Arena on December 12.

He will also perform in Manchester and Dublin as part of the tour.

The artist is currently working on his eighth studio album, which is due for release later this year.

It will follow-up his 2015 number one album Stages, an LP featuring Broadway classics.

As well as a successful music career, Groban has also appeared in a number of TV shows and films. He is currently filming The Good Cop, a new Netflix original series.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday June 1.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £58.25-£123, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

December 12 - London, O2 Arena

December 14 - Manchester Arena

December 16 - Dublin, 3Arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.