Jorja Smith has announced details of her biggest headline UK tour to date for 2018.

She will finish up the run of shows at London's O2 Brixton Academy on October 17. She will also head to Bristol, Manchester and Birmingham on the eight-date tour.

In February she embarked on an intimate tour across the UK including two sold-out Shepherd's Bush Empire gigs.

The independent artist has had huge success since the release of Blue Lights in 2016. She has supported Drake on his arena tour and won the BRITs Critics Choice Award for 2018.

In an interview with Get West London she said: "I'm very lucky to have my team around me who all have a genuine love for music. Navigating through the industry as an independent artist has been testing at times because you are doing everything yourself without a label, there are times of doubt especially when big decisions come about.

"But having belief in what I'm doing and seeing all the support and love from fans is so worth it."

Meanwhile her full debut LP is due for release later in 2018.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, February 16.

An O2 presale will take place at 9am on Wednesday, February 14 for O2 priority members here.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £26.60, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

October 4 - Norwich, UEA

October 5 - Bristol, O2 Academy

October 7 - Newcastle, O2 Academy

October 8 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

October 10 - Manchester, Albert Hall

October 13 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

October 14 - Nottingham, Rock City

October 17 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

