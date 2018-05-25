The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jorja Smith has added an extra Brixton Academy show to her UK tour.

The singer-songwriter will now play the London venue for a second night on October 18.

This extra gig comes after she sold out the originally announced date (October 17).

The tour will be in support of her debut album Lost & Found, due for release on June 8.

It features singles Blue Lights and Teenage Fantasy and follows up her debut EP Project 11.

She's also sold out dates in Birmingham and Manchester, so the newly added London date is expected to be in high demand.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, June 1.

An O2 presale will take place at 9am on Wednesday, May 30 for O2 priority members here .

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £26.60, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

October 4 - Norwich, UEA

October 5 - Bristol, O2 Academy

October 7 - Newcastle, O2 Academy

October 8 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

October 10 - Manchester, Albert Hall

October 11 - Manchester, Albert Hall

October 13 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

October 14 - Nottingham, Rock City

October 17 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

October 18 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

